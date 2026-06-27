What is Income Tax e-Proceedings? Meaning, benefits, notice types, and how to respond online

The e-Proceedings facility allows taxpayers to view and respond to notices, intimations, and communications entirely online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.
Registered taxpayers, as well as their authorised representatives, can use this facility to submit replies, upload supporting documents, and seek adjournments.
Let's understand what e-Proceedings is, the types of income tax notices covered under this facility, and the step-by-step process for responding to them online.
The Income Tax Department's e-Proceedings is an online platform that allows taxpayers to view notices, submit replies, upload supporting documents, and track assessment proceedings through the e-Filing portal without visiting the Income Tax office.
This facility has made the assessment process more transparent and accessible, while allowing taxpayers to respond to departmental queries anytime and from anywhere.
The online facility offers several advantages:
Taxpayers can view and respond to several categories of communications, including:
To access e-Proceedings, a taxpayer must have:
The process varies slightly depending on the type of notice, but the overall steps remain similar.
Sign in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
Go to Dashboard, click Pending Actions, and visit e-Proceedings.
Choose “Self” to view notices issued in your name. Authorised Representatives can also select the relevant option to respond on behalf of a taxpayer.
Click “View Notice” to read or download the notice before submitting a reply.
Depending on the notice type, you may be required to:
For notices issued by the Assessing Officer, taxpayers can submit either a full response or a partial response if additional documents need to be filed later.
Accept the declaration and submit the response electronically. A Transaction ID and an acknowledgement number will be generated. The taxpayer also receives confirmation via registered email.
The portal allows users to view previously submitted responses, download acknowledgements and monitor the status of ongoing proceedings.
Besides submitting replies, taxpayers can:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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