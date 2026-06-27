What is Income Tax e-Proceedings? Meaning, benefits, notice types, and how to respond online

e-Proceedings is an online service provided by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to view and respond to tax notices electronically through the e-Filing portal.

Sheetal Goel
Updated27 Jun 2026, 02:13 PM IST
What is Income Tax e-Proceedings? (AI-Generated Image)
What is Income Tax e-Proceedings? (AI-Generated Image)

The e-Proceedings facility allows taxpayers to view and respond to notices, intimations, and communications entirely online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Registered taxpayers, as well as their authorised representatives, can use this facility to submit replies, upload supporting documents, and seek adjournments.

Let's understand what e-Proceedings is, the types of income tax notices covered under this facility, and the step-by-step process for responding to them online.

What is e-Proceedings?

The Income Tax Department's e-Proceedings is an online platform that allows taxpayers to view notices, submit replies, upload supporting documents, and track assessment proceedings through the e-Filing portal without visiting the Income Tax office.

This facility has made the assessment process more transparent and accessible, while allowing taxpayers to respond to departmental queries anytime and from anywhere.

Key benefits of e-Proceedings

The online facility offers several advantages:

  • Respond to tax notices without visiting the Income Tax office.
  • Submit documents electronically from anywhere.
  • Track all notices, replies, and acknowledgements in one place.
  • Maintain a digital record for future reference.
  • Authorise a representative, such as a Chartered Accountant, to respond on your behalf.
  • Seek adjournment or request video conferencing for eligible proceedings.

Also Read | How to protect your e-filing account from unauthorized access?

Types of notices that can be handled through e-Proceedings

Taxpayers can view and respond to several categories of communications, including:

  • Defective Notice under Section 139(9) for errors or deficiencies in the filed income tax return.
  • Intimation under Section 245 relating to the adjustment of refund against outstanding tax demand.
  • Prima Facie Adjustment under Section 143(1)(a), where the Central Processing Centre (CPC) proposes adjustments to the filed return.
  • Suo Motu Rectification under Section 154, where the department proposes the correction of apparent mistakes.
  • Notices issued by the Assessing Officer (AO) or other Income Tax Authorities.
  • Seek clarification communications, where additional information or explanation is sought.

Who can use the service?

To access e-Proceedings, a taxpayer must have:

  • Registration on the Income Tax e-Filing portal with a valid user ID and password.
  • An active PAN (or TAN for TAN-related proceedings).
  • A notice, intimation, or communication issued by the Income Tax Department.
  • Valid authorisation, if responding as an authorised representative.

Also Read | Why first-time taxpayers are making more return filing mistakes than ever?

How to respond to an income tax notice online?

The process varies slightly depending on the type of notice, but the overall steps remain similar.

Step 1: Log in

Sign in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.

Step 2: Open e-Proceedings

Go to Dashboard, click Pending Actions, and visit e-Proceedings.

Step 3: Select the notice

Choose “Self” to view notices issued in your name. Authorised Representatives can also select the relevant option to respond on behalf of a taxpayer.

Step 4: View the notice

Click “View Notice” to read or download the notice before submitting a reply.

Step 5: Submit your response

Depending on the notice type, you may be required to:

  • Agree or disagree with the department's observations.
  • Upload a corrected Income Tax Return (JSON file), if required.
  • Provide written explanations or remarks.
  • Upload supporting documents.
  • Respond separately to each proposed adjustment or issue.

For notices issued by the Assessing Officer, taxpayers can submit either a full response or a partial response if additional documents need to be filed later.

Step 6: Verify and submit

Accept the declaration and submit the response electronically. A Transaction ID and an acknowledgement number will be generated. The taxpayer also receives confirmation via registered email.

Step 7: Track or review submissions

The portal allows users to view previously submitted responses, download acknowledgements and monitor the status of ongoing proceedings.

Additional points to know

Besides submitting replies, taxpayers can:

  • Add or withdraw an authorised representative.
  • Request an adjournment by providing reasons and supporting documents.
  • Seek a video conference with the Assessing Officer, where the option is available.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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