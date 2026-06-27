What is Income Tax e-Proceedings? Meaning, benefits, notice types, and how to respond online

The e-Proceedings facility allows taxpayers to view and respond to notices, intimations, and communications entirely online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Registered taxpayers, as well as their authorised representatives, can use this facility to submit replies, upload supporting documents, and seek adjournments.

Let's understand what e-Proceedings is, the types of income tax notices covered under this facility, and the step-by-step process for responding to them online.

What is e-Proceedings? The Income Tax Department's e-Proceedings is an online platform that allows taxpayers to view notices, submit replies, upload supporting documents, and track assessment proceedings through the e-Filing portal without visiting the Income Tax office.

This facility has made the assessment process more transparent and accessible, while allowing taxpayers to respond to departmental queries anytime and from anywhere.

Key benefits of e-Proceedings The online facility offers several advantages:

Respond to tax notices without visiting the Income Tax office.

Submit documents electronically from anywhere.

Track all notices, replies, and acknowledgements in one place.

Maintain a digital record for future reference.

Authorise a representative, such as a Chartered Accountant, to respond on your behalf.

Seek adjournment or request video conferencing for eligible proceedings.

Types of notices that can be handled through e-Proceedings Taxpayers can view and respond to several categories of communications, including:

Defective Notice under Section 139(9) for errors or deficiencies in the filed income tax return.

Intimation under Section 245 relating to the adjustment of refund against outstanding tax demand.

Prima Facie Adjustment under Section 143(1)(a), where the Central Processing Centre (CPC) proposes adjustments to the filed return.

Suo Motu Rectification under Section 154, where the department proposes the correction of apparent mistakes.

Notices issued by the Assessing Officer (AO) or other Income Tax Authorities.

Seek clarification communications, where additional information or explanation is sought. Who can use the service? To access e-Proceedings, a taxpayer must have:

Registration on the Income Tax e-Filing portal with a valid user ID and password.

An active PAN (or TAN for TAN-related proceedings).

A notice, intimation, or communication issued by the Income Tax Department.

Valid authorisation, if responding as an authorised representative.

How to respond to an income tax notice online? The process varies slightly depending on the type of notice, but the overall steps remain similar.

Step 1: Log in Sign in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.

Step 2: Open e-Proceedings Go to Dashboard, click Pending Actions, and visit e-Proceedings.

Step 3: Select the notice Choose “Self” to view notices issued in your name. Authorised Representatives can also select the relevant option to respond on behalf of a taxpayer.

Step 4: View the notice Click “View Notice” to read or download the notice before submitting a reply.

Step 5: Submit your response Depending on the notice type, you may be required to:

Agree or disagree with the department's observations.

Upload a corrected Income Tax Return (JSON file), if required.

Provide written explanations or remarks.

Upload supporting documents.

Respond separately to each proposed adjustment or issue. For notices issued by the Assessing Officer, taxpayers can submit either a full response or a partial response if additional documents need to be filed later.

Step 6: Verify and submit Accept the declaration and submit the response electronically. A Transaction ID and an acknowledgement number will be generated. The taxpayer also receives confirmation via registered email.

Step 7: Track or review submissions The portal allows users to view previously submitted responses, download acknowledgements and monitor the status of ongoing proceedings.

Additional points to know Besides submitting replies, taxpayers can:

Add or withdraw an authorised representative.

Request an adjournment by providing reasons and supporting documents.

Seek a video conference with the Assessing Officer, where the option is available.