What is Jana Small Finance Bank’s Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme? Check details

The newly-launched fixed deposit (FD) scheme launched by Jana Small Finance Bank — Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit scheme — offers 6.75% interest per annum across tenures i.e., 7 days to 180 days

MintGenie Team
Published20 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Fixed deposit (FD): Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit scheme gives same-day redemption (T+0) allowing instant access to funds
Fixed deposit (FD): Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit scheme gives same-day redemption (T+0) allowing instant access to funds

A number of banks have lately rolled out new deposit schemes to woo the current and new depositors. Some of these schemes are rolled after making minor tweaks in the regular deposit schemes.

For instance, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has rolled out a recurring deposit plan which is similar to a recurring deposit wherein depositors can deposit small deposits in regular intervals across 6 to 20 months.

This fixed deposit scheme enables depositors to open an account with 50 and thereafter in multiple of 50 (rural and semi-urban). The fixed deposit (FD) gives loan/overdraft facility upto 95 percent of the deposit amount.

Also Read | Union Bank’s 333-day FD offers up to 8.15% interest; check details here

Jana Small Finance Bank has also rolled out a new FD scheme known as ‘Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit’.

The newly-launched fixed deposit scheme offers an interest rate of 6.75 percent per annum across tenures which range between 7-180 days. So, one can open a fixed deposit for any time period ranging between one week to six months to earn an interest of 6.75 percent.

These are some of its key features:

I. The term deposit offers higher returns offering better yields than traditional short-term investments.

II. It gives same-day redemption (T+0) allowing instant access to funds

III. There is a flexibility to withdraw a portion of fixed deposit whenever you need.

IV. The term deposit has no exit load, making it flexible and risk free in case of early withdrawal

V. You can also get an overdraft against your fixed deposit to meet urgent cash requirements without breaking your deposit.

In case of partial withdrawal of the Liquid Plus FD, value of fixed deposit after the partial withdrawal should be equal to or more than the minimum fixed deposit value.

Also Read | Best FD rates: These five banks offer the highest interest rates

The minimum value of a retail fixed deposit is 10 lakh and maximum value is below 3 crore.

In the liquid plus fixed deposit, interest payouts are as per financial year. Monthly interest payouts will be on first of every month, quarterly interest payouts will be on the first of every quarter, half-yearly payouts will be on 1 October and 1 April.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat is Jana Small Finance Bank’s Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme? Check details

      Popular in Money

