The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to deposit the entire monthly assistance of ₹2,500 into fixed deposits (FDs) until January 2027, instead of following the original payment arrangement involving a digital wallet and a savings component, The Indian Express reported.

The move comes after the planned Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet mechanism encountered difficulties, with only 53 women receiving payments through the system so far, according to the report.

The revised arrangement is intended to ensure that approved beneficiaries do not miss out on the financial assistance while the authorities work to resolve the technical issues affecting wallet-based transfers.

What is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Launched by the Delhi government in August this year, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a financial assistance programme aimed at providing ₹2,500 every month to eligible women from economically weaker households.

The scheme, introduced by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was among the party's key promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. It aims to cover around 17 lakh women and was allocated ₹5,110 crore in the 2026-27 Budget.

According to the scheme's guidelines, women between 21 and 60 years of age belonging to families with an annual income of up to ₹2.5 lakh can apply, subject to other eligibility conditions. The applicant must be the eldest eligible woman in the household and meet the prescribed Delhi residency requirements.

The programme is designed to provide women with financial assistance while encouraging savings and greater financial independence.

Why has the government shifted the payments to fixed deposits? Under the original payment structure, beneficiaries were supposed to receive ₹1,000 every month through a CBDC wallet, while the remaining ₹1,500 would be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit account.

Women could also choose to have the entire ₹2,500 deposited into an RD or FD instead.

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However, the digital payment arrangement has faced implementation difficulties, particularly with beneficiary onboarding and wallet activation.

According to The Indian Express, only 53 women had received money through the CBDC wallets when the report was published. The government has therefore opted to deposit the full monthly amount into FDs until January 2027.

The newspaper also reported that FDs had been opened in the names of 4,488 approved beneficiaries under the temporary arrangement.

The government stated, "To ensure that beneficiaries do not lose out during this period, the government has decided to provide the entire ₹2,500 monthly assistance through fixed deposits until January 2027."

Once the deposits mature, the funds will be transferred to the beneficiaries' digital wallets, according to the government's response cited by the newspaper.

Who is eligible for Lakshmi Yojana? The scheme has several eligibility conditions that applicants must satisfy before receiving financial assistance.

1. The applicant must be between 21 and 60 years of age.

2. She must be the eldest eligible woman in her household.

3. The applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years.

4. The family's annual income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

5. The applicant must be a registered voter in Delhi.