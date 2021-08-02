What is making floating rate funds  so popular?

There is a general perception among investors that interest rates in the country have bottomed out and are expected to rise going forward. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. When bond prices fall, debt funds holding them also take a hit. The higher the sensitivity of the debt fund in question to interest rates, the higher is the fall in its value. However, floating rate funds buy bonds whose interest rates change according to the changing rates in the economy. This feature is thus supposed to insulate them from losses because of rate hikes and can even increase their returns as rates rise.