What is minimum due on credit card and can not paying full amount affect your credit score?

Credit cards are useful for short-term borrowing but come with the highest interest rates in personal finance. Many users believe that paying only the ‘minimum due’ on their bill keeps them financially safe. This, in turn, only leads to the build-up of credit card bills. Here is a simpler explanation of why paying only the minimum is dangerous.
The minimum payment is usually about 5% of your total outstanding bill. This is the minimum amount you must pay each month on a credit card.
Interest rates on credit cards are quite high, typically around 36% to 42% per year.
Paying only the minimum due removes penalties, but interest continues to accrue on the unpaid balance.
When you pay only a fraction of your bill, interest starts to accrue every month on the remaining balance. If you pay only 2500 against 50000, interest is charged on 47500.
The next month's interest is added again, together with any new spending. This increases the debt (the snowball effect). The SBI Cards analysis also indicates that the total interest and charges associated with clearing a ₹50,000 balance may exceed ₹1 lakh after five years or so.
Yes. If you carry forward any unpaid balance, you lose the interest-free grace period on new purchases, which usually lasts for 45 to 50 days. This means fresh purchases begin to attract interest charges immediately, making the credit card very expensive to use.
Yes, it can. While your account won’t be marked as overdue, regularly paying only the minimum suggests financial stress. High outstanding balances also increase your credit utilisation, which can lower your credit score over time.
Repeatedly paying the minimum due could reduce your CIBIL score by 50 to 100 points in the long run.
It is best that one pays his credit card bills in full every month, to avoid interest charges and to maintain a healthy credit score. If that is not possible, try to pay much more than the minimum and also clear the balance as soon as you can.
In difficult situations, you could think of converting your balance to an EMI plan with a lower interest rate, or seek a personal loan to repay credit card debt at exorbitant interest rates.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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