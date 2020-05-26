What’s mutation of title?

After buying or inheriting a property, it’s important to get all the documents updated in your (the new owner’s) name in government records. Mutation is the process of updating the title of an immovable property in your name in the land revenue records.

After the mutation, you can transfer utility connections such as electricity and water supply in your name. Also, you become liable to pay property tax.

Mutation of property records takes place at the local competent municipal authority office in whose jurisdiction the property is located. The fees and documentation may differ depending on the state you reside in and type of the property. Once you submit the required documents and the requisite fee, it can take 15 days to a month to get the details updated in government records.

