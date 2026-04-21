Don't let creditors claim your payout: What is MWP Act and why is it crucial while buying life insurance?

Pran Kumar had several liabilities, including a housing loan, a car loan, and a small credit card debt. But to shield his family in case of his untimely demise, he had bought a ₹1 crore term life insurance policy. However, his wife and children did not receive the insurance payout upon his death, as it was claimed by creditors for his outstanding debts.

Pran Kumar was financially aware and decently planned for his family's future, but a single mistake undid it all - he had not bought his term life insurance policy under the Married Women’s Property (MWP) Act, 1874.

What is MWP Act and why is it crucial? The MWP Act, 1874, has a legal provision under Section 6 that protects a life insurance policy for the wife and children. If a policy is bought under this Act, the insurance payout goes directly to the family and cannot be claimed by creditors, used to repay business debts, or affected by family disputes, even if the policyholder has substantial debts.

Is it different from other term plans? Feature-wise, a term plan under the MWP Act is no different from any other non-MWPA plan. The basic difference is in the clause which specifically defines the beneficiaries - wife, children, or both - at the time of issuance. It further mentions that after the policyholder’s death, the insurance payout cannot be used to repay his debts or liabilities.

Also Read | 5 common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insurance policy

The biggest advantage of buying a term plan under the MWP Act is that the sum assured remains protected from court attachments and creditors’ claims.

What should a person do to buy life insurance under MWP Act? A term life insurance plan under the MWP Act can be bought by a married man, divorced man, or widower to financially secure his wife and children or any of them upon his untimely demise. A married woman can also buy it to secure her children's financial future.

To avail the term plan under the MWP Act, it should be selected at the time of buying the policy. The insurer may also ask for an additional form to be filled and signed to complete the MWP Act formalities.