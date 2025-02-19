Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
NAV is a significant parameter or indicator for mutual funds. It merely represents the unit price of a scheme of a fund. It is calculated by reducing the liabilities of a fund from its assets and then dividing by outstanding units.
NAV reflects the market value of investment of a fund and is a significant one to be aware of for sound investment decisions.
NAV = (Total Assets - Total Liabilities) / Total Units Outstanding.
i.e., the total market value of all investments purchased in the mutual fund minus debt or liabilities.
NAV is generally computed on a daily basis for open-end mutual funds, and it is the value of the fund at the close of each trading day. The cut-off points for transactions are set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in India; if the order is placed before the cut-off point, investors are provided with that day's NAV.
Why is NAV important in mutual funds?
NAV is of extreme importance for investments in mutual funds, particularly while redeeming the fund. Redemption value is determined by multiplying the number of units being redeemed by the latest NAV up to the sale date.
NAV is the amount per unit in a mutual fund but is not a measure of profitability in the fund. An increase in more NAV does not necessarily mean higher performance. It is, in fact, a change in the NAV over a time period which indicates how a fund has been doing, both well or otherwise.
Thus, in mutual fund investments, NAV is important to know since it gives a snapshot of the per-unit value and is essential for purchase and sale decisions.
While the calculation of NAV helps investors estimate the value of their holdings, it has to be analyzed against other important factors such as past performance, expense ratio, and investment objectives. Experts suggest that a careful examination of these parameters can help investors make informed choices and achieve their monetary goals.
