What is Nifty BeEs and how is it different from index mutual funds?

Geopolitical tensions and consequent correction in the stock market prompted many investors to park their money in Nifty BeEs, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the S&P CNX Nifty Index. Introduced first in January 2002, this instrument is available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) only and can be bought and sold just like shares through a Demat account. This means that the ETF units that you buy and sell would be in dematerialized format. Those looking to benefit from diversification of their investments can invest in it regularly as the returns mirror the returns earned from the movement of the stocks listed in the Nifty50 Index. Since Nifty BeEs is an ETF, you can buy and sell the units at its real-time Net Asset Value (NAV) or the price at which it is being traded.

