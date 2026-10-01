What is Pension Adalat to be held in Gurugram on October 12 and 13? Check timings, documents and more

A Pension Adalat will be organised in Gurugram on October 12 and 13 to address pension-related grievances of retired Haryana government employees and serving employees who are General Provident Fund (GPF) subscribers, according to an official.
The two-day event is being organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement), Haryana, Chandigarh. Gurugram Treasurer Nancy Yadav has urged eligible pensioners and employees to attend the Pension Adalat to seek resolution of their pension-related concerns.
A Pension Adalat is a grievance-redressal forum where pensioners can raise issues related to their pension payments and seek assistance from the concerned authorities. Such forums provide pensioners an opportunity to present their complaints and have them examined for resolution.
The Pension Adalat will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm on both days.
The event will take place at Ramanujan Hall, Science Block, First Floor, SCERT, Sohna Road, Gurugram.
Pensioners have been advised to bring documents related to their pension grievances, including:
Pension Payment Order (PPO)
Aadhaar card
Bank passbook
Other relevant documents supporting their complaint
The authorities have urged pensioners and eligible employees to carry the necessary documents so their concerns can be examined during the Pension Adalat.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Maharashtra & Goa, conducted a Quarterly Pension Adalat in Nashik on September 18, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
The session was chaired by Dr Satish Chandra Jha, Controller of Communication Accounts, Maharashtra & Goa, and allowed pensioners to raise concerns related to their pension and seek their resolution.
According to the ministry, the grievances brought before the Pension Adalat were examined and addressed in accordance with the provisions of the CCS (Pension) Rules.
Pensioners who participated in the proceedings appreciated what the ministry described as the transparent and pensioner-friendly approach of the CCA Maharashtra & Goa office, while also acknowledging the assistance provided by its officers and staff.
Addressing the gathering, Jha reaffirmed the office's focus on resolving pension-related matters within the prescribed timelines and providing services in a prompt and transparent manner.
He said Pension Adalats serve as a direct platform for interaction between pensioners and officials and help facilitate grievance redressal.
Jha also stressed the need for a responsive, transparent, efficient and citizen-centric mechanism to ensure that pension-related complaints are addressed within the stipulated timelines, as per the ministry.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.