What is personal cash flow management?

Personal cash flow management creates a balance between one's cash inflow and cash outflow -- the two distinct phases in one's financial journey at the start of his/her career. The former is the accumulation phase, while the latter withdrawal phase.

Cash flow management during the accumulation phase ensures that your outflows are less than inflows so that there is surplus money left to save and invest. The savings, when invested prudently, create a corpus.

"A personal cash flow is important because it allows you to identify where your income is coming from and how it is being spent," said Sushil Jain, CEO, PersonalCFO.in. "You can then use this knowledge to determine how many everyday expenses you are willing to sacrifice so that you can have more surpluses to put towards future goals."

This way, if you have negative net cash on a long-term basis, you can never achieve financial freedom.

Anup Bansal, chief investment officer, Scripbox, said, "Ideally, one should strive to save 30% of the inflows. It is possible that in a particular month, the outflows are more than the inflows due to a requirement for a goal or an emergency. Effective cash flow management will ensure that you have planned for goals and emergencies. Often, the savings may not be sufficient to make a big purchase like a house, a car, etc., so you may have to take out a loan to service this requirement. The outflows due to EMI for the loan(s) become part of the personal cash flow management. You always have to maintain a balance between current needs and saving for the future. Overall, the corpus needs to keep growing for one to achieve financial freedom."

Cash management during the withdrawal phase ensures that your outflows are serviced by the available corpus created during the accumulation phase. The corpus required is calculated and different for different people and based on one's lifestyle, inflation rate and typical lifespan assumptions. Generally, there are no major purchases during this phase. Implementing effective withdrawal strategies like a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) during this phase is vital.

Bansal said, "Effective personal cash flow management involves saving first spending later, budgeting, tracking expenses, goals planning, managing payment cycles and managing liquidity. It is best to create an inflow-outflow statement on a monthly and yearly basis to keep track. You should work with a qualified adviser to create a financial plan that includes personal cash flow management."

Jain said, "The more positive money flow you have, the more money you will make. The more money you make, the faster you can build up your finances."

Hence, the faster you build up your finances, the sooner you will achieve your financial goals. Therefore, you must always get your personal cash flow management right.

