What is personal cash flow management?

Anup Bansal, chief investment officer, Scripbox, said, "Ideally, one should strive to save 30% of the inflows. It is possible that in a particular month, the outflows are more than the inflows due to a requirement for a goal or an emergency. Effective cash flow management will ensure that you have planned for goals and emergencies. Often, the savings may not be sufficient to make a big purchase like a house, a car, etc., so you may have to take out a loan to service this requirement. The outflows due to EMI for the loan(s) become part of the personal cash flow management. You always have to maintain a balance between current needs and saving for the future. Overall, the corpus needs to keep growing for one to achieve financial freedom."