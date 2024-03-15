What is personal loan insurance and what does it cover? MintGenie explains
You have the option to purchase personal loan insurance directly from the lender when applying for a personal loan. Alternatively, you can consider obtaining the insurance from a separate insurance provider.
Personal loans themselves do not carry insurance. Nonetheless, there exists a product called personal loan protection insurance (PPI), also referred to as loan repayment insurance, which borrowers often consider to safeguard themselves from potential financial strain in the event of defaulting on loan payments.