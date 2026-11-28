The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) conducted its 'PF Near You' outreach programme on Friday, offering employees, pensioners and employers an opportunity to raise provident fund-related complaints, seek assistance with pending claims and understand various services provided by the retirement fund body.

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Known as 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0', the initiative is a district-level public outreach and grievance redressal programme organised by EPFO under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. It aims to bring provident fund services closer to subscribers by allowing them to interact directly with officials and seek solutions to their problems.

EPFO organised the programme across Chennai and Madurai regions, with multiple locations hosting the outreach camps, on Friday.

What is PF Near You? 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat', which translates to 'PF Near You', is an EPFO initiative designed to improve communication between the organisation and its stakeholders, including employees, employers, pensioners and establishments covered under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

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The programme provides a platform for subscribers to discuss unresolved grievances, obtain information about EPF and pension-related services and receive assistance with administrative issues.

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The initiative also helps employers understand their statutory responsibilities and familiarise themselves with EPFO's online facilities.

How does the programme help EPF subscribers? The outreach camps offer assistance with several provident fund and pension-related matters. These include:

Grievance redressal: Employees and pensioners can approach EPFO officials with complaints concerning delayed claims, account-related problems, pension payments and other unresolved issues.

2. PF withdrawal and transfer: Subscribers can seek guidance on withdrawing their accumulated provident fund savings or transferring their balance when changing jobs.

3. UAN and KYC assistance: Members can get help linking and updating their Know Your Customer (KYC) details with their Universal Account Number (UAN).

4. Digital Life Certificate: Pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at the camps to complete the verification process required for continuing pension payments.

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5. Inactive PF accounts: Members can seek assistance in tracing old or inoperative provident fund accounts and understanding the process of claiming their accumulated savings.

6. Awareness about EPFO services: Participants can learn about online facilities, recent initiatives, changes in procedures and the benefits available under various EPFO schemes.

The outreach programme this month also included orientation sessions for newly covered establishments, focusing on provisions of the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act and the responsibilities of employers and employees. Officials were also expected to explain online services available to employers, principal employers, contractors and employees.

Who can participate in PF Near You? The programme is open to EPF subscribers, pensioners, employers, representatives of establishments covered under EPFO and other stakeholders dealing with provident fund-related matters.

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Those attending the camps can directly approach the designated officials with relevant documents to explain their concerns and seek assistance. The objective is to make grievance resolution more accessible by providing a direct interaction platform rather than requiring subscribers to depend entirely on online or written communication.

For the Friday programme, EPFO's Chennai and Madurai regional offices organised camps at designated locations. The Madurai programme was conducted jointly with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), covering six districts, including Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Dindigul.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X