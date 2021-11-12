What is RBI rate normalization and how will the move affect you and me?

What will be the steps towards the normalization we are discussing? The flood of liquidity with banks will be gradually sopped up, so that the overnight rate gradually moves up from the lower band (reverse repo) towards the upper band (repo). This will not lead to any dearth of funds with banks for lending purposes. A reasonable surplus is enough, the flood is not serving any useful purpose. Then the reverse repo will be inched up, probably on 8 December itself, so that the band (3.35% to 4%) is normalized, while keeping the repo rate same as of now. The final step, to be taken in a calibrated manner, is hiking the “signal" repo rate. To be noted, even when the RBI is going through or done with the process, interest rates will still remain supportive of growth of the economy. Only that from emergency level lows, it will be adjusted upwards to normal supportive levels.