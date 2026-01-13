What is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's deposit scheme that offers 7.50% a year to senior citizens?

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offers 7.50% to senior citizens for special deposit scheme of 456-day tenor 

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published13 Jan 2026, 01:34 PM IST
The bank offers 6.80% to regular citizens on an FD of tenor between 1 year to less than 456 days
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gives a special offer of 7.5% interest to senior citizens when the tenor is 456 days. Regular citizens are entitled to receive 7.10% for this tenor.

As per the latest interest rates announced by this private sector bank on January 8, 2026, depositors are entitled to receive an interest rate that ranges from 4% to 7.5% based on the tenor.

Across tenors

Low interest rates are offered on short-term deposits, and high interest rates are offered on long-term deposits. For instance, when the tenor is 1 year, the bank offers 6.8% and 7.3% to regular and senior citizens, respectively.

TenorRegular (%)Senior (%)
7-14 days4%4%
15-29 days4.25%4.25%
30-454.5%4.5%
46-604.804.80
61-904.804.80
91-1205.805.80
121-1795.805.80
180-2706.306.30
271 to less than 16.406.40
1 year6.807.30
1 year-<456 days6.807.30
4567.107.5
456 to 2 years6.607.10
2-36.607.10
3-106.607.10

(Source: https://www.tmb.bank.in)

When the tenor of deposit is between 1 year to 456 days, the interest rates remain the same – 6.8% and 7.3%, respectively. Then the highest interest rate (7.10% and 7.5%) is offered when the tenor is 456 days.

On a long-tenor deposit – above 456 days -- this private sector bank offers 6.60% and 7.10% to regular and senior citizens, respectively. These rates remain constant whether the tenor is 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, or 10 years.

Less than 1 year

When the tenor is ultra short (lower than 1 year), the interest rate offered is relatively lower. On a tenor of 7-14 days, the bank offers only 4% per annum. And when the tenor is 15-29 days, the interest rate offered is 4.25%. It increases to 4.5% when the tenor is between 30-45 days. Further, it increases to 4.80% when the tenor is 46-90 days.

On a tenor of 91-179 days, the bank offers 5.80 percent per annum to regular and senior citizens.

Then, when the tenor is between 180-270 days, the interest rate increases to 6.30%. On a tenor of 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank offers 6.40% per annum.

FD Rates
What is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's deposit scheme that offers 7.50% a year to senior citizens?
