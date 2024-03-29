What is tax loss harvesting and how can it help you save taxes? MintGenie explains
Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy that can assist in lowering your tax liability by strategically selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains.
As the tax-saving season nears its end, many taxpayers turn to tax-harvesting strategies to reduce their tax burden. For those unfamiliar, this approach involves selling investments that are currently at a loss (purchased at a higher price than their current value) to offset the capital gains taxes owed on profitable investments.