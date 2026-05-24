What is tax residency certificate and how to receive it in India? Details here

If an Indian resident earns income abroad or if a non-resident earns income in India, they could be taxed on the same income in both countries. To avoid such situations, nations usually have double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAAs), which enables taxpayers to pay taxes only in one nation.
However, to claim this benefit and prevent double taxation, taxpayers need to submit proof of the country in which they are tax residents. This is where a tax residency certificate becomes relevant. In India, this official document is issued by the income tax department that proves you are a tax resident in India for a particular financial year.
In India, individuals classified as ‘Resident and Ordinarily Resident’ (ROR) under income tax rules are liable to pay taxes on their global income, meaning earnings generated both within India and abroad are taxable in the country, according to Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax. This includes salary, business income, capital gains, rental income, interest and other sources of income earned worldwide.
Non-Resident taxpayers are also taxed on income that is earned in India. At the same time, the same income may also be taxable in the foreign country where the taxpayer resides or where the income originates, resulting in a situation of double taxation. Hence, to avoid this, India has DTAAs with almost 100 nations.
To avail this benefit, taxpayers need to prove that India is their country of residence by showing a TRC certificate. Non-resident taxpayers can also claim the benefits of DTAA by receiving a TRC from their home countries.
Additionally, a tax residence certificate remains valid till the end of the financial year from its date of issue. Therefore, taxpayers have to apply for it every year to gain the DTAA treaty benefits.
An Indian resident who wishes to obtain a certificate of residence can apply for it with the income tax department. They can file a TRC request by submitting an application Form 42 (previously Form 10FA).
If the assessing officer is satisfied with the application, they will issue a TRC via Form 43 (previously 10FB), according to the income tax portal.
Double taxation relief is available to taxpayers who have income that is taxed both in India and in another country under a tax treaty. To allow the income tax department to verify such claims, non-resident taxpayers are required to submit certain additional information.
Form 41 (previously 10F) is the form prescribed for providing these details. It must be filed when a non-resident wants to claim relief under a DTAA as provided in section 159 of the Income tax Act.
Filing Form 41 ensures that the supporting information required is properly furnished so that the claim for relief can be made correctly. Form 41 is available on the e-filing portal and can be submitted online, according to the information available on the income tax portal.
NRIs need to obtain a tax residency certificate from the foreign country’s authorities or the country in which they are a resident. They need to provide the following details:
The format and contents of a tax residency certificate can vary from one country another. If the TRC issued by a foreign government does not include the above-mentioned details, then NRIs are required to furnish the missing information separately by filing Form 41.
Taxpayers can also renew their tax residency certificates before the end of the financial year to continue receiving the DTAA treaty benefits. This can be done by submitting the updated documents and following the renewal requirements. However, this process is not instantaneous and the required time can vary across countries. Thus, applying for a TRC renewal well before the financial year ends is advisable, according to ClearTax.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.