What is the 100-age rule of asset allocation? MintGenie explains

Determining the allocation of assets is a pivotal choice for investors, and a widely used initial guideline by many advisors is the “100 minus age" rule. This principle recommends investing the result of subtracting your age from 100 in equities, with the remaining portion allocated to debt instruments. For example, a 35-year-old would allocate 65 per cent to equities and 35 per cent to debt based on this rule.

Benefits of “100-age" rule

The “100 minus age" rule appears straightforward and proves useful for novice investors, particularly those unfamiliar with the intricacies of asset allocation and the allocation of their income across different investment options. These encompass:

Simplicity and user-friendliness: The rule is remarkably straightforward to comprehend and implement. Anyone can effortlessly calculate their desired equity allocation by subtracting their age from 100. This accessibility makes it suitable even for novice investors who may feel daunted by intricate asset allocation strategies.

Advocates for age-based risk management: The guideline typically supports the concept that younger investors, with extended investment horizons, can endure higher levels of risk and, consequently, allocate more towards equities. In contrast, older investors approaching retirement should prioritize stability and income, resulting in a higher allocation towards debt.

Serves as an initial talking point: The rule can serve as a useful starting point for discussions when consulting a financial advisor. It establishes a foundation for your risk tolerance and preferred asset allocation, enabling the advisor to tailor the strategy more closely to your circumstances and objectives.

Does this rule work always?

Although this guideline provides a straightforward framework, it is crucial to recognize its limitations and carefully weigh other factors before blindly adopting it. Here are some essential points to bear in mind:

Does not fit all investors’ objectives: Risk tolerance varies across a spectrum, rather than being a single numerical value. A 35-year-old with a high-risk tolerance may find a more aggressive portfolio suitable, while someone of the same age with a lower risk tolerance might prefer a more conservative approach. Additionally, financial objectives and investment timelines can differ significantly. The strategy needed for someone saving for retirement differs from that of someone saving for a house down payment. The “100 minus age" rule does not consider these individual variations.

Unaware of market dynamics: This guideline presupposes a stable market, a condition far removed from reality. Real-world factors such as market conditions, valuations, and economic cycles can profoundly influence optimal asset allocation. A portfolio heavily skewed towards equities during a bear market could lead to adverse consequences, while one overly conservative in a bull market might forego potential gains.

Overlooks income requirements: This guideline primarily emphasizes capital appreciation, disregarding the income needs of investors, particularly as they approach retirement. Individuals nearing retirement may necessitate a greater allocation to income-generating assets such as bonds to meet their living expenses.

Disregards financial commitments: The guideline fails to account for prevailing financial obligations such as mortgages, student loans, or dependent care costs. These obligations can substantially influence an investor’s risk tolerance and the necessity for income, demanding a more personalized approach to asset allocation.

For certain investors, employing a straightforward rule such as “100 minus age" can offer a sense of comfort and reassurance. It presents a concise directive for asset allocation, which can be attractive to individuals who may find the intricacies of investing overwhelming.

Although the “100 minus age" rule may serve as an initial reference, it is essential to bear in mind its constraints. Seeking guidance from a financial advisor goes a long way in crafting a tailored asset allocation strategy that takes into account specific financial circumstances, risk tolerance, financial objectives, and investment time horizon. This proactive approach can result in a more well-rounded and effective portfolio, better aligned with the accomplishment of one’s long-term financial goals.

The advantages of any personal finance formula should be carefully considered in light of the rule’s limitations. Relying too heavily on the rule without taking into account individual circumstances and market dynamics can result in suboptimal portfolio performance. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize comprehensive financial planning and personalized investment strategies for optimal results.

