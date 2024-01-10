What is the 100-age rule of asset allocation? MintGenie explains
The “100-minus-age” rule is a widely recognized rule of thumb in personal finance used to establish asset allocation, the practice of distributing your investment portfolio among various asset classes such as stocks, bonds, and cash.
Determining the allocation of assets is a pivotal choice for investors, and a widely used initial guideline by many advisors is the “100 minus age" rule. This principle recommends investing the result of subtracting your age from 100 in equities, with the remaining portion allocated to debt instruments. For example, a 35-year-old would allocate 65 per cent to equities and 35 per cent to debt based on this rule.