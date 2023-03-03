For example, let's suppose Miss A earns ₹25,000 per month. Using the 50-30-20 rule --- Miss A will remove 50% which would come to around ₹12,500 for necessities. Expenses can be electricity bills, education fees, tuition fees, mobile bills, and groceries among others. The 30% of the salary would be around ₹7,500 which can be kept for 'WANTs' such as shopping, movies, and dining out among others. The last would be 20% which would come to around ₹5,000 for savings.