You can extend your PPF account and continue to remain invested in it as this will also work as a diversification in your overall portfolio.
I am a 53-year-old professor and plan to work till the age of 60. After retirement, I would like to devote some time to social causes. For this, I would like to create a sufficient retirement corpus. I have around ₹38 lakh at present in the following mutual funds (MFs) – Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and ITI Multi Cap Fund. I have close to ₹10 lakh in public provident fund (PPF). Are these sufficient for my retirement? My monthly expenses come to ₹40,000. Should I withdraw money from PPF and invest in MFs or extend the PPF account?