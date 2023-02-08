What is the corpus that I should target for retirement?

As for the MF portfolio, most of the funds you are investing in have done well for their investors and you can invest the SIP for your retirement in these funds as well. However, you may like to relook at ITI Multicap Fund from a further investment perspective. You may consider SBI Large and Mid Cap or IIFL Focused Equity Fund as an alternative, as these funds have performed well across market cycles .

