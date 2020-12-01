What is the due date for senior citizens to file ITR?

My uncle is senior citizen. He gets his income from bank interest, shares and mutual fund dividend and profits. He has to file his income tax return for financial year 1st April 2019 to 31 March 2020. I am confused. Which is the last date for filing return for him. Is it 31 Dec 2020 or 31 Jan 2021 or 31st March 2021 ? Please help me clear my doubts.

-Aarti Nagarkar

By Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert

There are two dates relevant for ITR filing. One is due date and the other is last date. People are generally under the impression that the due date is also the last date beyond which one can not submit his ITR, which is not correct. In case you fail to submit your ITR by due date, you can still file it by the last date. The original due date for submitting ITR for assessment year 2020-2021 relevant to financial year 1st April 2019 to 31 March 2020 was 31st July 2020 and which has been extended till 31st December 2020 due to pandemic Covid19. In case your uncle fails to file the ITR for this year by 31st December 2020, he can still file it by 31st March 2021 which is the last date beyond which he will not be able to do so unless the it is extended by the government like for financial year 2018-2019 for which the last date was 31st March 2020 and was extended till 30th November, 2020.

There are certain consequences which will follow if your uncle does not file his ITR by the date i.e. 31st December 2020. So in case your uncle has any loss to be carried forward for set off against income of subsequent years, he will not be able to do so if he fails to file the ITR by due date i.e. 31st December 2020. Likewise in case full tax has not been paid by 31st March 2020, he will have to pay interest on the short fall even if already paid afterwards for period of delay in filing of the ITR. In case he is entitled to refund, he may lose interest on such refund for the period of delay attributable to him.

