What is the effective way to increase health insurance coverage?

With today’s medical inflation rate, which is growing approximately 10% every year, ₹5 lakh sum insured is an incredibly low amount for health insurance. Thus, your thought on increasing the sum insured amount is a timely and intelligent decision. Enhancing the sum insured amount in the same policy is one of the simplest ways to increase the amount. You can also evaluate the products across insurance companies and port your existing policy to a more suitable plan with an enhanced sum insured by another insurance company. The cumulative bonus which you have earned in your previous policy and all the continuity benefits will be transferred to the new policy up to the sum insured amount as per applicable regulations.

