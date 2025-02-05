What is the ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card and How does it benefit you?

The ICICI Coral Credit Card, is a unique credit card offering of ICICI Bank. It is designed in a way to offer customers exceptional benefits and rewards. These rewards are provided in categories such as dining, entertainment, travel, spending etc.

Brief history of ICICI Bank Now before understanding the details of the credit card it is crucial to understand the parent company backing the credit card. Now, ICICI Bank was established in 1994 as a subsidiary of ICICI Limited, a financial institution which was founded in 1955.

Further, in 2002, ICICI Limited merged into ICICI Bank, transforming it into a universal bank offering a wide range of services. As of February 2025, ICICI Bank's market capitalization is approximately $101.72 billion. It is also India's second biggest private sector bank by market capitalization.

ICICI Coral Credit Card This credit card by ICICI Bank is available in three variants. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are the three options. This card provides the users with the opportunity to earn up to 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent. This service is provided excluding fuel transactions.

Further, card holders can accumulate up to 10,000 bonus points i.e., reward points annually through achieving milestones. It is also important for users to clearly understand terms like credit score, loans, EMIs and repayment terms and conditions associated with credit cards.

It is also important to clearly acknowledge that the aspirational card users and current users are suggested to visit the official website of the credit card to get the most recent updates and details about this product. As these terms and conditions are bound to change as per the policies of the company and the product offered.

Key features Joining fee: ₹500

Annual fee: ₹500

Interest Rate: 3.40% per month (40.80% p.a.)

Late payment charges: Varies based on outstanding amount. Benefits associated with the ICICI Coral Credit Card Reward points: Any user can earn 2 points for every ₹100 spent on shopping and 1 point for expenditures on utilities.

Dining offers: By using the exclusive ICICI Culinary Treats Program users can enjoy discounts. These discounts can be availed in over 2,500 outlets and restaurant services. For the most recent details on this users are suggested to contact the customer service department of the organization.

Entertainment discounts: Under this discount there are provisions of claiming a 25% discount (up to ₹100) on movie tickets. This is applicable twice a month. Users can avail discounted tickets through BookMyShow application.

Travel perks: To enjoy this exclusive benefit of accessing domestic airport lounges a user needs to spend a minimum of ₹5,000 in the previous quarter through the credit card. Eligibility criteria Age requirement: 23 years and above.

Income requirement: ₹5 lakh per annum. For additional eligibility criteria's the individual aspiring to apply for this card should refer to the official website of the platform. Through the same platform information regarding the eligibility criteria for obtaining home loans, personal loans, personal loan EMIs etc., can also be checked.

How to apply for an ICICI Coral Credit Card To apply for the ICICI Coral Credit Card, visit the ICICI Bank official website, navigate to the credit cards section, select the Coral card, and complete the online application form.

To obtain the ICICI Coral Credit Card follow the given steps: Visit the ICICI Bank official website.

Navigate to the Credit Card Section.

Read the terms and conditions carefully.

Select the Coral Card option.

Complete the online application form.

Download the acknowledgment receipt for follow ups. Still, if in doubt don't hesitate in dropping a mail to the ICICI Bank help desk or reaching out to their customer support staff.

It is also important to remember that the terms and conditions elaborated here are open for changes and amendments according to the ICICI Bank credit card policies. That is why before opting for any such service it is advisable to clearly understand the most recent terms and conditions along with any changes in the same.

Therefore, to conclude it is crucial to note that the ICICI Coral Credit Card stands out for its attractive services and rewarding mechanism.

It has varied benefits entrenched in a way to serve food lovers, movie enthusiasts, frequent travelers and free spirited spenders and with a low fee and high earnings potential on everyday spends it can be an excellent option for individuals looking out to maximize their credit card rewards and associated points.