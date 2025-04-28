What is the ideal loan tenure for personal loan that keeps EMI within your budget? A checklist

When your loan EMI is large, you may consider increasing the loan tenure. This will bring your EMI down. Conversely, you may shorten the loan tenure to be able to repay the loan faster

MintGenie Team
Published28 Apr 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Since the length of loan tenure determines your monthly instalment, you should choose it very cautiously
Personal loans: When you are looking for a personal loan, one of the key considerations is to determine the loan tenure. This has a direct bearing on your EMI. Longer the loan tenure, smaller the EMI and conversely -- shorter the tenure, bigger the instalment.

Therefore, at the time of choosing a personal loan, you are recommended to make note of the following.

For ideal loan EMI, make note of these points

I. To make EMI smaller: When your loan EMI is large, you may consider increasing the loan tenure. This will bring down your EMI. Suppose, you are taking a personal loan of 5 lakh and rate of interest is 11 percent – your monthly instalment would be 23,304. In this scenario – if you want to bring it down, you can increase the tenure of loan – say three years -- to bring your EMI lower to 16,369.

And if you want to opt for even smaller EMI, you can increase the loan tenure to four or even five years so that your monthly instalment further drops to 12,923 or 10,871, respectively.

II. To repay faster: Now let us take a contrarian view. Suppose, you are about to take 10 lakh loan at 11 percent interest for a four-year period, the monthly instalment will come to around 25,846. 

If you intend to repay the loan in a shorter time period — say two years – you should be willing to pay a higher monthly instalment i.e, 46,608. And if you intend to repay within 18 months, the instalment would further jump to 60,634.

III. Premature closure charges: It is worth mentioning here that the bank may impose premature closure charges from the borrower when s/he decides to clear the loan earlier than scheduled.

For instance, if you want to prepay the loan within two years while the actual loan tenure is three years the bank may levy a charge at a percentage of the outstanding loan. This could range between 2 to 4 percent of the outstanding principal amount plus GST.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 04:34 PM IST
