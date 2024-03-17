What is the ideal number of credit cards for a good credit score?
Making payments on time is one of the key factors which influence your credit score. If you can manage a number of credit card payments in a responsible way, it shows positively on your credit history.
In order to maintain a good credit score, there is not any specific number of credit cards that's considered ideal. This can vary based on financial habits of investor, responsibilities, and credit management capabilities.
