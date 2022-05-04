What is the impact of the RBI rate hike on your debt investments?

“The existing debt fund investors must avoid any knee-jerk reaction at this point in time," said Vishal Dhawan, CEO and Founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. He suggested continuing to hold the investments until one’s investment horizon. He also added that “investors in the target maturity funds holding until maturity don’t have to worry as they anyway locked in at the yield at the time of investing." Target Maturity Funds (TMFs) typically hold the investments till its defined maturity date and after that, distribute maturity proceeds to the investors.