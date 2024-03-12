What is the maximum tenure for a personal loan and how is it decided? MintGenie explains
The duration of a personal loan can vary based on the lender and your specific situation, but the maximum commonly spans from five to seven years, equivalent to 60 to 84 months.
The loan tenure denotes the duration within which you must settle a personal loan. When selecting a loan tenure, it's vital to assess your financial circumstances, as it directly impacts your monthly payments. Opting for a lengthier tenure results in lower EMIs and an extended repayment period, while a shorter tenure helps avoid prolonged financial obligations. Prior to applying for a personal loan, comprehending both the maximum and minimum tenure is essential to choose the repayment period that best suits your needs.