What is the most tax-efficient way to liquidate your funds?

Another important thing to do is to gradually start withdrawing from equity funds for the coming six months instead of waiting and withdrawing in one go. The monthly withdrawal will help you to de-risk the required amount over a period and also help you avoid erosion of accumulated amount if the stock market corrects when you need the entire money. You can keep parking the withdrawn money from equity funds in your savings account or liquid funds as the risk on these investments is very low compared to equity for a short duration like six months.

