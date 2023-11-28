What is the outlook for asset class till next summer? 3 experts give insights
The next six months may bring positive bias to the equity market due to increased economic activity and potential rate cuts, according to industry experts.
Writer Russell Bakes once said, “Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it." While Mr Bakes was speaking about the season, the same may be broadly applicable to most asset classes that the retail investor can look at in the next six months, i.e. till next summer.