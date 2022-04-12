What is the period of limitation and when does it start?

The Indian Limitation Act, 1963, does not prescribe a period within which a petition for probate or letters of administration or succession certificate must be made after the deceased’s death. Therefore, the rule of three-year period is not strictly applicable to a petition for a grant of probate. The Supreme Court has clarified this position of law that the right to apply for probate is a continuous right that is capable of being exercised as long as the object of the trust exists or any part of the trust if created, remains to be executed. Being a continuous right, the right may be exercised at any time after the death of the deceased, as long as the right to do so exists. The right to apply may therefore accrue not necessarily within 3 years from the date of the deceased’s death but when it becomes necessary to apply, which may be any time after the death of the deceased, be it after several years. The apex court has also emphasized the fact that though the three years period is not applicable. the delay in making the application may rightly give cause for suspicion and the greater the delay, the stronger would be the suspicion in the minds of the competent court. And for the same, it is for the applicant to justify the delay.