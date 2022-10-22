What is the process to claim shares from the IEPF account?

Question: I opened a demat and a bank account with ICICI when I started my career. I had purchased a couple of shares also in that demat account, but due to multiple relocations and job changes I could not keep track of my demat account and I also closed my bank account as it was an old salary account. Recently, when I checked my demat account statement, I found that shares have been transferred to IEPF. I am not sure how shares lying in my demat account can be transferred to IEPF. Further, how these shares can be claimed back?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}