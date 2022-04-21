What is the right mix of funds for retirement corpus?

You are trying to invest across different categories of MFs and the allocation towards mid and small-cap funds is 20%. You may like to keep this allocation to 20-25% in the future as large & mid-cap and flexi-cap funds also invest a part of their portfolio in mid and small-cap companies. The funds you are investing in are good and you can continue with them for the long term. If you are following the approach of investing just in top-ranked funds within the category, then I would suggest you to consider how the funds have been performing during different market cycles (long-term) along with their portfolio characteristics. This will help you make a more informed decision.

