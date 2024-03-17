What is the role of credit inquiries in determining your credit score?
Hard inquiries happen when a lender pulls your credit report after you sought a loan from it. This may have a small negative impact on your credit score
Credit inquiries play a key role in determining your credit score. There are reasons for this. One, they give a peek into your latest credit activity and second, it shows the frequency with which you are seeking new credit.
