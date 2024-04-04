What is the role of ‘lis pendens’ in property transactions?
The doctrine of lis pendens finds its place in Section 52 of TOPA which provides that if there is any transfer of any immovable property pending litigation, the same shall not affect the rights of the parties in respect to the immovable property.
I am interested in understanding how the Transfer of Property Act (TOPA) deals with the concept of ‘lis pendens’ and its implications?
—Name withheld on request
