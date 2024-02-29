What is the significance of understanding and improving your credit score?
There are four major credit bureaus- TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, CRIF High Mark that provide valuable insights on the credit history of the individual/business.
Embarking on the journey of financial enlightenment is an empowering step and a crucial facet is understanding and enhancing your credit score. Right from the early stage, as a student who may be required to opt for an education loan requires to be informed that it would influence their credit score over a period.