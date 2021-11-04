What is the survival period in a critical illness health cover?

The survival period is not similar to waiting period: The first main difference between the two is that, while all health insurance policies include a waiting period, not all have a survival period. The waiting time of health insurance will be valid regardless of the policyholder’s ailment or illness. It is affected by pre-existing diseases and disease-specific waiting periods. The survival time, however, is only applicable to persons suffering from any life-threatening critical illness. The tenure of the waiting period is generally longer than the survival period. Unlike survival period, the waiting period is when a policyholder must wait before their insurance policy becomes valid to make claims.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}