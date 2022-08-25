What is the tax liability for RNOR citizens in India?

Salary income for services rendered in India is considered as ‘deemed to accrue or arise in India’. Thus, salary earned by you while working in India from August will be taxable in India even if it is paid in the US account. As an RNOR, salary earned in the US till July 2022 will not be taxable in India. As the salary is received in the US, it may be taxable in the US also. In such case, you may claim appropriate benefit (either exemption or foreign tax credit) under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the US in that country to avoid double taxation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}