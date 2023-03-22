What is the tax liability for share transfers?

There will be no capital gain tax in your case as there is no buying and selling transaction involved in such transfer. The question of capital gains would come when you have any realized gain or loss. In the case of listed equity shares, the short term capital gain is applicable up to one year and the long term capital gain after one year of holding. It is for unlisted shares where the long term capital gain is applicable after three years.

