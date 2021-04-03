What is the tax liability in respect of flat gifted to daughter by her father?

Answer: There is no tax liability for the person giving the gift. However, the recipient of the gifts has to include the value of the same in his income in certain circumstances. Gifts received from all the sources are fully exempt in the hands of the recipient if the aggregate value of all the gifts does not exceed fifty thousand rupees in a year. But once the value of all the gifts exceeds the threshold limit of fifty thousand rupees, the full value of all the gifts become taxable without any basic exemption. However, the gifts received from certain specified relatives, including father is fully exempt without any limit. So there is no tax liability either on the father or the daughter at the time of gift of the flat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}