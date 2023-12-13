What is the tax treatment for sovereign gold bonds? MintGenie explains
Even though the interest accrued on SGBs is subject to taxation, the capital gains exemption after eight years, coupled with the potential for long-term capital gains featuring indexation benefits, positions SGBs as a tax-efficient alternative when contrasted with other gold investments.
The upcoming installment of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) is set to open for subscription this month. The subscription period for Series III in the 2023–24 cycle is slated for December 18–22, 2023, with Series IV scheduled for February 12–16, 2024, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Finance.