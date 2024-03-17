What is the taxability for inherited assets?
In accordance with section 47 of the Income Tax Act , the transfer of capital assets through inheritance is not deemed as a taxable transfer.
I inherited ₹20 lakh in cash and two house properties. Subsequently, I gifted ₹10 lakh in cash and one house to my maternal aunt residing in South Africa. Do I need to pay income tax on the entire inheritance, or only on the remaining amount after allocating my aunt’s share? Additionally, should I declare this transfer in my income tax return (ITR)?
—Name withheld on request
