What is the TCS on foreign remittances?

Remittances below ₹7 lakh are not subject to this TCS. Similarly payments for foreign education originating an education loan from a financial institution in India are subject to a lower 0.5% TCS. If you book your foreign tour yourself (tickets, hotels etc) rather than going through a packaged tour operator, you will not be subject to the TCS. The TCS will also not apply if the buyer of the foreign exchange (the remitter) is subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) under the Income Tax Act, 1961. “For example if you are transferring money exceeding ₹50,000 to a non-relative NRI as gift, you will be liable to deduct TDS on the remittance and not TCS. In some gifts, such as between parents and children, TDS does not apply and hence TCS will apply.," said Hegde.