What is the total cost of owning an ETF?

What is 'the spread' in ETFs?

The spread is the difference between the price at which you can buy an ETF (the ask price) and the price at which you can sell it (the bid price). This gap is where market makers or brokers make their money. When you go to buy an ETF, just like stocks, you’ll typically pay the ask price, which is the lowest price someone is willing to sell it for. Conversely, if you’re selling, you’ll get the bid price, which is the highest price someone is willing to pay. The difference between these two prices is called 'the spread'. It's lower when lots of buyers and sellers are trading the ETF.