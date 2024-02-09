What is the TER in mutual funds and how to calculate it? MintGenie explains
Asset management companies (AMCs) are allowed to charge Total Expense Ratio (TER) for managing mutual fund schemes, covering various expenses like management fees and legal fees.
According to the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs) are permitted to charge certain expenses, known as the Total Expense Ratio (TER), for the management of a mutual fund scheme.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message