What is UPI Help? All about the AI-powered support for digital payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently rolled out UPI Help, an AI-powered assistant to improve user engagement by providing intelligent conversational support. With the help of this agent, users can get their queries related to digital payments answered.

And since the assistant is powered by AI mode, it will continue to improve with more users utilising it.

Services available for users 1. Response to queries on digital payments: The assistant will answer user queries related to digital payments, enabling a better understanding of various payment features or guidelines.

2. UPI transaction grievance redressal: UPI users will be able to check their transaction status or log and track complaints for service issues.

As part of the dispute resolution mechanism, the assistant will provide issue banks with relevant additional information to facilitate informed decision-making. This method will be useful for handling incomplete transactions and raising complaint for merchant (P2M) transactions for service-related issues.

3. UPI transaction mandate management: UPI users will be able to see all their active mandates (autopay, etc) in a unified way. The assistant will facilitate mandate management life cycle management via simple intuitive keywords such as pause, resume and revoke through deep links to the respective UPI apps. This will help users manage their autopay mandates in an easy way.

UPI assistant will be accessible to UPI users of participating members via i) the member banks' interface channels, such as website and chatbots, ii) DigiSathi website/chatbot, and in due course, with iii) UPI app by redirecting users to the UPI Help assistant and providing API integration to participating members.

The UPI Help is offered by the NPCI on behalf of the customer's bank, and all the decision-making will be done either by the customer or the issuing bank.