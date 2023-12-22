What is waiver of premium rider with ULIP and why should one opt for it?
Waiver of premium is a key rider that one can buy with a unit linked insurance plan (ULIP) to ensure that the policy does not lapse for non-payment of premium
In order to achieve long term financial goals, investors tend to buy a bouquet of financial products and keep them in their portfolio such as equity, fixed income instruments, term plan as well as ULIP (unit linked insurance plan). Since these products are bought with long term goals — such as retirement, higher education and buying a house — in mind, it is imperative to keep these insurance policies operational.