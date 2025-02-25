What is will and how it can protect your loved ones from financial stress

A will is a legal document that specifies how a person's assets and belongings should be distributed after their death. It allows the individual, known as the testator, to ensure their wealth is passed on according to their wishes rather than being distributed as per default inheritance laws. A will can cover various assets, including money, real estate, investments, and personal belongings. Having a properly drafted will not only secures the financial future of loved ones but also prevents legal disputes among heirs.
While many people assume that their wealth will automatically be passed on to their family members, the absence of a valid will can lead to complications. Without a will, the inheritance laws of the country come into play, which may not align with the deceased person's wishes. Therefore, drafting a will is crucial to ensuring a smooth and dispute-free transition of assets to the intended beneficiaries.
A will serves as an individual's last legal statement regarding their estate. It details the beneficiaries who will inherit specific assets and appoints an executor responsible for carrying out the instructions mentioned in the will.
Some key reasons why creating a will is essential include:
Yes, a will is legally valid in India under the Indian Succession Act, 1925. To be considered valid, a will must fulfil the following conditions:
Although registration of a will is not mandatory, it is highly recommended. Registering a will at the Sub-Registrar’s Office ensures its authenticity and prevents tampering or disputes later. A will can be handwritten or typed, but it must clearly express the testator's wishes regarding asset distribution.
Many people assume that appointing a nominee for their bank accounts, mutual funds, or insurance policies is equivalent to making them the rightful owner of those assets. However, this is not true.
For example, if a person has appointed their spouse as a nominee for their bank account but mentioned in their will that their child should inherit the funds, the nominee (spouse) is responsible for ensuring the money is transferred to the rightful heir (child). This distinction is crucial for estate planning to avoid misunderstandings.
A will is an essential legal document that helps individuals manage the distribution of their assets after their passing. It ensures that their wealth is allocated as per their wishes rather than following generic legal provisions. In India, a will is legally recognised and can be modified or updated at any time before the testator’s death.
To avoid complications and ensure a smooth transition of assets, it is advisable to draft a legally sound will with the help of a lawyer or estate planning expert. By taking this crucial step, individuals can protect their wealth and secure the future of their families effectively.
Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited