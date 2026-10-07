What Lionel Messi's career teaches us about building long-term wealth: 5 key money lessons

Lionel Messi’s international career ended on a high as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires in the stadium Estadio Mâs Monumental on 6 October (local time).

The friendly was turned into an emotional farewell for the 39-year-old, who had earlier announced his retirement from international football after Argentina’s World Cup 2026 campaign.

In his final international game, Messi scored Argentina’s third goal from the penalty spot and also provided two assists, helping Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz find the net. The eventual result gave the Argentina captain a fitting final appearance in front of his home crowd.

Lionel Messi's international stats Messi leaves Argentina as its most-capped player and all-time leading scorer. After the Benin game, his career figures stood at 208 appearances and 126 goals. His final outing also took his assist tally to 68, according to the latest Argentine Football Association (AFA) statistical record, and Inter Miami credited him with two assists in the farewell match.

Statistic Messi's Argentina career Appearances 208 Goals 126 Assists 68

Source: Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) and Inter Miami CF; figures updated after Messi's farewell match.

5 money lessons from Lionel Messi's career 1. Play the long game: Messi’s more than two-decade international career shows the value of devotion and consistency. Wealth creation also rewards patience rather than chasing quick returns. The core lesson, hence, is to maintain consistency in your investments and hold on to your long-term vision even during economic recessions and financially challenging times.

2. Adapt with changing circumstances: To accomplish great success, Messi adjusted his game as his career progressed instead of simply relying on the same approach throughout. Along similar lines, investors, whether mutual fund investors or individuals who invest in stocks directly, should diligently review their financial plans periodically as their income, goals, age, objectives and market conditions change.

3. Build multiple income streams: Messi’s earnings and overall wealth extend beyond football. Similarly, developing additional income sources beyond your primary earning source, such as a job/ business, can reduce dependence on a single salary. You should have a vision for the future and plan your finances accordingly by building several sources of income.

4. Stay disciplined through setbacks: During his exceptional career, Messi faced years of criticism and disappointing defeats. For example, the difficult loss in the final against Germany at the World Cup 2014. The defeat did not stop him from lifting the most coveted trophy eight years later, when Argentina defeated France in the 2022 final in a thrilling encounter in which Messi scored the decisive goal. Financial goals, too, require resilience and discipline during challenging times.

5. Plan beyond peak earnings: A high income today does not last forever. Things are bound to change as life evolves. Hence, saving and investing during peak earning years, regardless of profession, can help an individual build financial stability long after active income declines.

Messi’s career is ultimately a lesson in compounding, not just money, but skills, reputation, consistency and discipline. For investors and savers, the key message is straightforward: Building lasting wealth is less about a single spectacular move and more about making the right decisions repeatedly over many years.